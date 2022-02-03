Chelsea Leading The Race To Sign Declan Rice, Jules Kounde And Dembele: Reports

Chelsea has set their eyes firmly on three players for the 2022-23 season as they aim to spruce up their squad. For their attack, they are looking at Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The Blues have two of their centre-backs on contract with less than six months left - Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christen.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Chelsea are leading the race to sign West Ham's Declan Rice as the Blues currently lack good cover in the place. With just four midfield options in the form of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Saul Niguez, adding Rice to that could help them challenge for the Premier League title next season. Currently, they are lagging behind Manchester City by 10 points and it will be a very tough ask for them to cover up.

Chelsea have set their eyes on two options to solidify their defence after reports of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen looking set to depart. The Blues have decided to go after Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Sevilla's Jules Kounde. According to The Sun, Barcelona is targeting Christensen and are looking to sign him on a free transfer. The Premier League giants, as a result, have turned their attention to Kamara and Kounde with the hope to solidify their defence. According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Blues are said to be 'close' to sealing Koude transfer after they offered €55m plus €5m in bonuses but Sevilla are holding out for more than €65m.

Chelsea transfer news: Dembele refuses to sign an extension

Ousmane Dembele's refusal to sign a contract renewal at Camp Nou means that Barcelona wants the player gone. He has less than six months left on his contract and head coach Xavi is reported to be 'very disappointed' and felt 'cheated' by the French winger's decision. Dembele was linked with a move away in January but that did not materialise so he will most likely move for a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Dembele for the next season and will hope he can replicate his Borrusia Dortmund form.