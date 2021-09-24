Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo As He Names Most Difficult Opponents

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard revealed the names of the two toughest opponents he faced in his career and surprisingly did not include Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, he did not choose any Premier League stars despite playing in England's top-flight throughout his playing career. Instead, he chose two Barcelona legends: Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

Even though Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest of all time, Lampard insisted that he did not choose the five-time Ballon d'Or winner because he never played against him when the Portuguese forward was at his best. Ronaldo came into the limelight when Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Manchester United in 2003. Despite the United legend winning the Ballon d'Or in 2008, Lampard insisted that Ronaldo only reached his peak after moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

Frank Lampard snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in top two opponents

While speaking to the 'All To Play For' podcast, Frank Lampard said that the two best opponents he has played against in his career are Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. Speaking of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, he said, 'one is Lionel Messi because he’s just the best." Meanwhile, he also added that he feels bad for Cristiano Ronaldo as he never played against the Portuguese international when he was in his prime, which is why he could not consider him as one of the toughest opponents he has faced.

Speaking of the Portugal forward, he said, "And I feel bad with Cristiano because what Cristiano has done in big games, winning finals and stuff, I think that’s such a tight call. But to play against him [Messi], I didn’t play Ronaldo at his peak. Played him at Man United when he was getting towards it, but not at Real Madrid, where he was just ridiculous. However, when it came to Messi he said that he feels like he played against him during his peak

Frank Lampard hails Ronaldinho

Frank Lampard said that playing against Ronaldhino was like playing against a man who was from 'a different planet.' The Chelsea legend, who faced Barcelona in 2005, was impressed with the Brazilian legend's jaw-dropping movements. Speaking of his movements on the podcast, he said, 'Wow this is different.'