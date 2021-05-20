Chelsea Legend John Terry TROLLS Tottenham Fans During Spurs Vs Villa Game; Watch

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, who is currently an assistant manager to Dean Smith had an interesting night during the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match on Wednesday. The London outfit had a poor outing against the Claret and Blue as they failed to walk away with any points despite getting an early lead into the game. Steven Bergwijn scored a crucial goal for Tottenham within the first 10 minutes of the game but Sergio Reguilon's own goal followed up by Ollie Watkins' strike saw the London outfit fall to a 2-1 defeat against The Villans.

What happened between John Terry and Spurs fans?

A large group of Tottenham supporters decided to give their London rivals' former captain John Terry a hard time as he was present near the touchline for Aston Villa. The Spurs fans who returned to the stadium for the first time decided to sing a chant about how former Spurs centre-back Ledley King was better than the Aston Villa assistant manager. It seemed to have struck a nerve in the 40-year-old former England international as he did not shy away from responding back to the Spurs fans and mocked them by holding an imaginary trophy towards them. The former Blues centre-back's actions highlighted Tottenham's inability to win silverware in the recent past and the fact that Terry has won more trophies than Spurs during his time at Chelsea.

Spurs fans singing their song about Ledley King being better than John Terry. Terry turns around and holds an imaginary trophy aloft in response. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 19, 2021

The former Chelsea star did not stop at this as Terry took to Instagram and reignited the issue by posting an image of the events that transpired during the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match. He shared a banter-filled post while adding 17 trophy emojis and two tears of joy emojis alongside it on his Instagram story.

John Terry on instagram. 🤣👏💙 pic.twitter.com/diX4BLd4or — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) May 19, 2021

Tottenham in trouble?

Things have not been going down well for Spurs as the loss to Aston Villa sees the London outfit stuck at the seventh position on the Premier League table. Ryan Mason's men failed to capture three points and will now have to win their final league match against a third-ranked Leicester City at any cost if they wish to play European football next season.

Spurs supporters also saw their club captain Harry Kane walk alone and applaud the fans at the end of the match in what could be a goodbye gesture. The 27-year-old attacker could have well made his final home appearance for Spurs as Harry Kane transfer news has rumoured the Englishman to leave the London outfit this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are reported to be interested in his signature while former Tottenham boss and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has also been rumoured to reunite with the Tottenham star. However, Spurs have made it clear that they want Kane to stay and will only allow him to leave Spurs if any team bids in excess of £150 million for the England international.