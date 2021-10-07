Chelsea, Liverpool & Man City Sweat As Brazil, Argentina Players Could Miss PL Matches

Brazil and Argentina have decided to not let their players return to their clubs early from national team duty. This will cause issues for many Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham as the players will not be available for the clubs' matches just after the international break. Both the South American footballing giants have stated that all the players must compete in all the three World Cup Qualification games.

Brazil boss Tite told reporters when asked about allowing players to return to their respective clubs ahead of schedule: "There was never that possibility (of them returning to England early). They were called up for the three games."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also echoed his counterpart's words in saying that under no circumstance will the players return to their clubs earlier than scheduled.

He said: "We are not going to do the same as last time with the Premier League players. Before the game with Venezuela I said that they came to play all three games but the players raised a difficult decision for me and I understood it, I released them. Now the players are here to play the three games. Under no point of view they will leave earlier."

Premier League Players called up by Brazil and Argentina for National Duty

Brazil has called up nine Premier League players including Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Manchester United midfielder Fred, Leeds United winger Raphinha, and Tottenham Hotspur new signing Emerson Royal. While the last match for both Brazil and Argentina is set to be played on October 15, the Premer League kicks off just a day later.

Argentina have called upon Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez, and Spurs pair Cristiano Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, who ended up causing a massive incident when Brazil and Argentina were all set to lock horns in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on September 5, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sau Paulo.

The eagerly-awaited contest had to be suspended after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused the three players - Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso, of violating the country's COVID protocol. Soon after that, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian Football Associations.

