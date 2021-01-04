Chelsea Looking At Alternatives To Lampard; Tuchel, Allegri Linked As Poor Form Continues

Chelsea's humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday has raised further questions on the future of current manager Frank Lampard. The Blues were labelled and expected to be title contenders after a near-perfect summer transfer window, as owner Roman Abramovich bankrolled more than £200 million despite the pandemic to get in the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. However, Lampard has failed to get both of them going and could be shown the exit door soon if results aren't overturned soon.

Also Read: Benjamin Mendy's New Year Bash In A Spot As Gary Lineker, Ian Wright Slam Footballers

Lampard sacked? Chelsea looking at alternatives as Blues slip to defeat against Man City

Since their 3-1 win over Leeds at home, Chelsea have struggled to churn out favourable results and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. Coming into the clash against Manchester City on Sunday night, Frank Lampard's side had lost away from home against Everton, Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League and even their 3-0 home win over West Ham was far less convincing than the scoreline suggested. Marquee signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are yet to make a mark; and while the former enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, Werner is goalless in his last 12 appearances for the club.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Dazzles With Two Goals And An Assist In Juve’s First Game Of 2021: WATCH

Frank Lampard’s job is under serious threat and Chelsea have already begun making alternative plans.



- @TheAthleticUK — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 3, 2021

According to The Athletic, Frank Lampard also had tensions with a number of players in the Chelsea squad, especially those who have had game time hard to come by. The overall health at Cobham will certainly be a factor as the Blues board assesses the situation and hope to arrest the slide, which has seen them slip to eighth in the Premier League standings. Chelsea are seven points off league leaders Liverpool, which could rise to 10 if the Reds win their game in hand.

Also Read: Timo Werner Trolled By Fans After Self-injury While Kicking Corner Flag Vs Man City

"Tensions between Lampard and a number of individuals in his squad — particularly those who have found themselves outside his group of trusted regular starters — have been growing for some time, and now factor into the board’s assessment of the overall health of the situation." — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 3, 2021

Lampard has some respite after Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Paris Saint-Germain boss recently. The former Spurs boss was a free agent and highly regarded by Chelsea, but his new role means that Lampard's job security is slightly increased. Nonetheless, the Blues have always backed their judgment in these situations in the past and have shown no hesitation whatsoever when it comes to sacking their head coaches. While Pochettino is ruled out, Chelsea still have options in Lucien Favre, Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri if they intend to make a change midseason. Former Blues captain and Frank Lampard's teammate John Terry is also likely to be in the mix and could take over the role on an interim basis. Terry is currently the assistant head coach at Aston Villa, who have accumulated the same points as Chelsea and have two games in hand.

Also Read: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Has 3rd 'worst' Win Record In Roman Abramovich Era

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea FC)