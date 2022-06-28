Chelsea Looking To Sign Raheem Sterling, Make Move To Bring Back Nathan Ake: Report

Having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the summer, Chelsea are looking to bring in Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake from Manchester City ahead of the new season. According to a report by The Telegraph UK, the new owner of Chelsea Todd Boehly has reportedly made contact with Premier League Champions on Monday regarding the availability of both the players. The report also states that Boehly also requested a valuation for Ake.

Chelsea news: Are Raheem Sterling, Nathan Ake heading to Stamford Bridge?

Raheem Sterling’s current contract with Manchester City expires in 2023 and the Premier League Champions will be looking to sell him this summer, rather than risk losing him for free next season. As per Eurosport's report, the England forward has also held positive talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel regarding where he would fit in at Stamford Bridge which could see him leave the English Champions.

According to The Telegraph, a deal between £50m and £60m would be enough for Manchester City to sell Sterling. The England international will be an upgrade to Tuchel's striker problem, having scored 131 goals for City since joining them in 2015. However, if the move to sign Raheem Sterling doesn't materialise then Chelsea are also keeping an eye on Raphinha, Richarlison and Ousmane Dembele as alternative targets.

On the other hand, Nathan Ake, currently with Manchester City, spent seven years with Chelsea, joining them at the age of 15. If the Blues do open talks for the dutch international there is a chance that he will be open to returning to the club, having failed to nail down a regular starting position at the Etihad.

Will Chelsea sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Romelu Lukaku back to Inter on loan for the upcoming season, Chelsea is currently market looking for a goal scorer. With reports of Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Manchester United, the Chelsea owner will be looking to land the Portuguese international in a blockbuster deal. According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly recently met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal to work on the deal. However, with Ronaldo having an emotional connection with Manchester United and fans it is highly unlikely that the Portuguese international will be heading to Stanford bridge.