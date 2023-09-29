Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino names the two players he cannot replace

Chelsea have endured a tough time on the pitch. Despite their heavy investment in the summer, results haven't really reflected on the pitch this time around. Mauricio Pochettino has found it difficult to change their fortunes as it seems so far.

Chelsea's struggle has been quite evident this season

Persistent injury issues to key players have been a perennial issue and this season too it has hurt Chelsea's prospects. Reece James has been on the sidelines since the opening game against Liverpool and is likely to be out for an extended period.

Ben Chilwell got injured in their Carabao Cup win against Brighton & Hove Albion and might join James in the treatment room..

To make the scene worse, Malo Gusto won't be available as he was brandished a red card, so Pochettino will have a handful number of options when his team face Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager makes a massive statement on Ben Chilwell and Reece James

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager admitted filling in for James and Chilwell is very tough.

"At all clubs, important players are missed when they don't play.

"If the question is ‘do we miss them?' Of course. Reece is a top player and (Chilwell) also. When they're at their best, they are the best full-backs in the world.

"But all teams when they miss important players are affected (in their) performance. Why did we not sign another Ben Chilwell and another Reece James? Because there's only one Reece James and one Ben Chilwell.

"If you have in the squad one top player in one position, it's difficult to bring in another one in the same position to sit on the bench. It's about balance."

Chelsea finished in a distant 12th position and are not competing in the Champions League this term. They have failed to bridge the gap and are currently positioned in the 14th place in the top flight.

Pochettino does have a tough task to cut out, as Fulham are one of the brightest sides this time.