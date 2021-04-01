Chelsea New Kit Leaked Online, Fans Want Club To SACK Nike As Kit Maker

Even though everything seems to be going right at the moment for Chelsea, the fans have yet found an issue of concern. Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, The Blues have been on a fourteen match (10W 4D) unbeaten streak in all competitions. However, fans are disappointed with Nike as a result of the Chelsea new kit.

With the new Chelsea kit leaked, several fans are likely to have had a glance at what their team's next kit looks like ahead of the new season. The Chelsea Nike kit has been leaked by Footy Headlines as one can see in the Tweet below. The Blues have a 15-year deal with Nike that reportedly earns them around £60 million each year.

The Chelsea home kit 2021/22 is very different from the 2020/21 home kit. The new kit combines the main colour 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. In terms of design, the Chelsea home kit 2021/22 features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The club logos are yellow while the 'Three' emblem is white. The new kit has a v-collar with yellow stripes along the sides.

Chelsea kit leaked: Fan reactions

Several fans are unhappy with the Chelsea new kit and revealed their disappointment by replying to Footy Headlines' leak. One fan wrote, "One of the absolute worst football kits ever." Another fan wrote, "@ChelseaFC fire everyone involved in approving this." There are many other fans disappointed with the Chelsea Nike kit as one can see in the tweets below.

Chelsea form since appointment of Thomas Tuchel

While there may be several Chelsea fans who are unhappy with the Chelsea new kit, they certainly cannot be disappointed with their team's form. Since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January, the Blues not only have a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions but have just conceded two goals, keeping an outrageous 12 clean sheets in the process. As a result, The Blues now find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League standings, and now have a fantastic opportunity to finish in the Champions League places with nine games remaining this season. Thomas Tuchel's men will hope to continue their amazing run against a struggling West Brom side this weekend.

Chelsea vs West Brom live stream

In India, the Chelsea vs West Brom game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Chelsea vs West Brom live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.