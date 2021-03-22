Chelsea News: Jorginho Takes Sly Dig At Ex-boss Lampard's Tactics, Praises Tuchel Largely

Italian midfielder orchestrator Frello Jorginho has enjoyed a period of a renaissance since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea. The former Napoli star was one of the many members ostracised by former boss Frank Lampard until his sacking in January. The Blues have been unbeaten since their club legend's departure, and Jorginho has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the former England international.

Chelsea news: Jorginho aims a sly dig at ex-boss Lampard's tactics

Chelsea sealed a thumping win over Sheffield United on Sunday to make it to the FA Cup semi-final for back-to-back seasons. Before their game against the Blades, Jorginho credited Thomas Tuchel for implementing a pleasing possession-based style in contrast to a long-ball approach by former boss Frank Lampard. The Italian international said to the latest official Chelsea news portal, "The coach wants us having control of the game, playing from behind, even when the pressure comes. So, for me, it’s a good way to play football that I like and enjoy, and I think it’s better for my characteristics than playing long balls, and second balls".

Jorginho also heaped praise on teammates Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante and spoke about their telepathic understanding while playing with Tuchel's philosophy. The 29-year-old said, "When you play with your mates, you need to understand each other and understand their characteristics as well. When it’s Kova [Mateo Kovacic], his style is to play short, to come, so I know if he wants to play one-two or when he wants some space to move forward and to dribble. With Kante, it’s more about talking: ‘Turn!' 'Man on!’ or talking so he knows I’m there for the short pass. So, I just try to give him an option to do a one-two and get out".

Chelsea fixtures: Blues book FA Cup semi-final spot, set for Manchester City clash

Thomas Tuchel stretched his unbeaten record as Chelsea boss to 13 games as the Blues saw off Sheffield United to progress to the FA Cup semi-final. An Oliver Norwood own goal gave the hosts an early advantage before Hakim Ziyech scored in the dying moments of the game to set up a semi-final clash against Manchester City, which is the next amongst many critical Chelsea fixtures. The Blues had made it to the finals of the FA Cup last season, where Arsenal won 2-1, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a brace. Tuchel will hope to clinch some silverware in his first few months as Chelsea boss, and the FA Cup and the Champions League provide the former PSG boss with the opportunity to do so.

(Image Courtesy: Jorginho Instagram)