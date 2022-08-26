Former Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is all set to make a return to the Premier League as he has reportedly agreed to a deal with Chelsea FC. According to reports, Chelsea have agreed to sign striker Aubameyang from Spanish club Barcelona. Aubameyang had moved to the Catalan club earlier this year after ending his four-year stint with Arsenal. Reports suggest that Barcelona will receive a fee of £18 million for Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang was recently spotted at the Barcelona airport from where he reportedly flew to London to finalise his deal with Chelsea. Talks between Aubameyang and Chelsea have reportedly been going on for the past couple of weeks.

🚨🚨 Aubameyang at the Barcelona airport. Ready to fly to London? pic.twitter.com/BoZIXhUjqT — ⭐⭐ (@SignEveryone) August 25, 2022

From Arsenal to Barcelona to Chelsea now?

Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January this year after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta replaced him as the captain of the side. His journey at the English club ended on a sour note. Aubameyang then moved to Barcelona on a three-year contract that included a buyout clause of £83.4 million. He made his debut for Barcelona in February, coming in as a substitute in a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Aubameyang has played 24 matches for Barcelona across competitions and has scored 13 goals.

However, Aubameyang's time at Camp Nou appears to have come to an end and one of the key reasons could be the signing of Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona have brought Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to strengthen their goal-scoring capability but it could also mean limited opportunities for Aubameyang. The 33-year-old's move to Chelsea would see him get reunited with his former coach Thomas Tuchel, who is currently the manager at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang and Tuchel worked together at German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Real Sociedad, Barcelona coach Xavi said, "The transfer market ends at the end of August." When asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club, he added, "Everything stays open. We will have to see if new players arrive and if players leave. He is our player for now and I count on him but we will have to see other circumstances."

Image: AP

