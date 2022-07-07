Chelsea On Verge Of Signing England Star With 109 Premier League Goals; Announcement Soon

Chelsea is close to making their first signing of the transfer window with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling agreeing on personal terms with the west London outfit. The England international will be the second City player leaving the Etihad stadium after Gabriel Jesus signed for Arsenal. Manchester City on the other hand has signed Kalvin Philips from Leeds United, Stefan Ortega and Erling Haaland.

Chelsea news: How much will the Manchester City star earn at Stamford Bridge?

According to The Telegraph, Raheem Sterling is likely to earn a little on the higher side compared to what he was paid at Manchester City. Sterling's transfer to Chelsea is understood to be a £45m deal with a potential of £10m in add-ons. At Manchester City Sterling earned £ 300,000 per week. Following Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter Milan, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was keen to bolster the attack and he zeroed in on the England international to lead the frontline.

Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with Tuchel - and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. pic.twitter.com/he08wImBKH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

The 27-year-old will be new owner Todd Boehly's first summer signing of his season. Once the new season gets underway Sterling is expected to be Chelsea's main man in front of the goal following Lukaku's departure. The Blues will fly to the US for their pre-season tour, commencing on July 16 and following the completion of the signing, Sterling is expected to join them. According to a Skysports report, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had repeatedly stated that he doesn't like keeping the players that are unhappy at the club and was open to allowing Raheem Sterling's exit this summer, even to a Premier League rival, on condition that an acceptable bid in the region of £50m is tabled.

Sterling to Chelsea: A look back at winger's Manchester City career

Raheem Sterling joined City from Liverpool for £44 million in 2015. After spending seven seasons in the blue half of Manchester, Sterling went onto win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups. He has amassed 339 appearances and notched up 131 goals and 95 assists. Last season saw the 27-year-old forward spend a major amount of his time on the City bench with Pep Guardiola choosing to start other attackers like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish over him on numerous occasions.