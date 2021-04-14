Chelsea Overtake Man United In THIS Unique Champions League Milestone

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have managed to break a long-standing record previously held by Man United after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. Despite suffering from a 1-0 loss against FC Porto, the Blues of London managed to qualify for the final four of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate by riding on their 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in each half were enough to help Thomas Tuchel's side end the first leg with a sustainable lead against their name before heading into the reverse leg. The Blues failed to replicate the first leg's performance and were outdone by an excellent Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick in the dying moments of the game. However, the goal came a little too late for the Portuguese outfit as Chelsea propelled into the final four of the European Competition.

Chelsea UCL record

Despite losing the second leg the Blues managed to squeeze past FC Porto and are now set to make their eighth appearance in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. After edging past their Portuguese counterparts in the quarterfinals, Thomas Tuchel's men overtook Manchester United’s record of making seven UCL semi-final appearances and now have the most semi-finals appearances by any English team in the competition’s history.

8 - @ChelseaFC have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the eighth time, more than any other English side in the competition’s history. Accustomed. pic.twitter.com/kjpVJE8JmJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2021

Chelsea's UCL journey so far

The Blues have been excellent under both their managers in the Champions League this season as former manager Frank Lampard helped the London outfit top Group E while taking on the likes of Sevilla, Krasnodar, and Rennes. Later on, The Premier League side faced their toughest challenge during the round of 16 as the Blues took on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea managed to cruise past the Spanish giants with a 3-0 aggregate as a wonderful strike from Olivier Giroud helped the Blues end the first leg with an away goal in their kitty. They followed it up by a defensively solid performance in the second leg as Hakim Ziyech and Emerson got on the scoresheet and helped Chelsea cement a slot in the quarter-finals of the European competition.

After passing the Porto test in the final eight, the Blues will head into the semifinals where they are set to take on Liverpool or Real Madrid. The Spanish side registered a massive 3-1 win in the first leg as a Vinicius Junior brace alongside a late first-half strike from Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos head into the second leg with a firm foot in the final four of the UCL.

The reverse leg will be played at Liverpool's home ground as the Merseyside outfit will look to take full advantage and get back into the fixture. The UCL live stream of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool quarter-final and all remaining Champions League matches will be available on Sony Liv in India with the Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights of the competition.