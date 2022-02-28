Russian oligarch and Premier League club Chelsea’s owner, Roman Abramovich is being linked with reports suggesting the 55-year-old is assisting in talks between the war-hit Ukraine and Russia in Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to invade their neighbours from north, south, and east. At the same time, Belarus also played a huge hand in the invasion by opening the doors for Putin’s army.

A report by The Jerusalem Post states that the Russian-Israeli billionaire is in Belarus at the request of Ukraine, as the country sought help regarding advancing talks with the invaders. The report further states that Abramovich has travelled to Belarus and is known for having close ties with the Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations also arrived at Gomel in Belarus on Sunday in a bid to find a way to end the ongoing war.

"We appreciate anyone who can help," says Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel

As per The Jerusalem Post, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk spoke about the topic, saying the country would appreciate anyone’s help in advancing talks, however, didn’t comment on Abramovich’s involvement. “We appreciate anyone who can help if he has enough influence," Kornichuk said. Abramovich faced serious criticism for his past relations with the Russian President, which led to his call of relinquishing the stewardship of Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich relinquished the control of Chelsea on Sunday

Earlier on Saturday, Abramovich announced that he is handing over the control of Chelsea to the trustees of the club, after facing heat for the ongoing geopolitical chaos. “I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans,” Abramovich said as quoted by AP. While Abramovich relinquished Chelsea's control, the club later lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup 2021-22 final match. The match went in Liverpool's favour 11-10 through penalties after no goals were scored during the 90 minutes of play.

Image: AP