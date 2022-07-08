Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Confirms Agreement With Barcelona Over Player: Report

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly confirmed that Barcelona have reached an agreement with them over the signing of one the players, likely to be star right-back Cesar Azpilicueta. The report states that the American businessman arrived in Spain on July 7 to carry out the negotiations. Boehly is personally handling transfer for Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement over Cesar Azpilicueta

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Chelsea and Barcelona had positive discussions over the moves of Cesar Azpilicueta to the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, discussions were also held for Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso. Other than the two Blues defenders, it is believed that there are also ongoing negotiations between the Catalan giants and other clubs for midfielder Frenkie de Jong and forward Memphis Depay.

¡Acaban de llegar los propietarios del Chelsea a Barcelona!



En las próximas horas se puede producir el encuentro con el FC Barcelona para negociar las llegadas de Azpilicueta y Marcos Alonso @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/bTDv5omqbw — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 7, 2022

Earlier, news outlet Relevo reported that de Jong is keener on making a move to Chelsea rather than Manchester United, who have been heavily linked with the Dutch footballer. However, since the Blaugrana owe the 25-year-old more than £17 million in deferred salary payments according to The Telegraph, the midfielder is reluctant to depart Barcelona.

If Chelsea were to indeed lose Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona, the Spanish right-back could be the second player that moved to the same club. Earlier, the Catalan giants had signed centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after his contract expired with the Blues. It is believed that the 26-year-old signed a four-year contract with the La Liga outfit.

Chelsea transfer news: Sterling, Raphina deals close to completion

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are the favourites to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha. The report adds that the two clubs had agreed on a £55 million bid last month. And that is not it, as the Blues are also on the verge of signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. As per Sky Sports, the English winger has already agreed on personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of a £45 million move.

With Chelsea having lost Romelu Lukaku in a loan deal to Inter Milan, they will undoubtedly require some attacking reinforcements. The signings of both Raphina and Sterling could help facilitate just that. The Brazilian winger scored 11 goals and contributed with three assists last Premier League campaign, while the Englishman scored 13 goals and contributed with five assists from 30 games in England's top flight.