Chelsea Pre-season: Reece James' Moment Of Own Goal Madness Sends Fans Into Frenzy; Watch

Reece James' own goal against Club America put Chelsea in an unexpected situation during their pre-season friendly on Sunday. Five minutes had passed since Timo Werner had given the West London team their first breakthrough, helping them gain a 1-0 lead. James attempted to pass the ball back to Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, who was unable to intercept the ball in time and helped Club America level the score.

Reece James tried to pass like Trent and ended up scoring in his own goal 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YnU0temLiB — Dan 🍉 (@FabioRole) July 17, 2022

The bizarre incident drew a lot of reactions on social media with netizens trolling the centre-back for scoring an own goal. Some users went as far as to compare him to Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool. "I thought Reece was better than Trent?" one individual wrote. "Bro scored own goal against an irrelevant small Mexican team. Trent clears," another user tweeted. Here's a look at some more reactions from netizens:

Better than Trent?? — Abdullah Homsi (@AbdullahHomsi10) July 17, 2022

Trent owns him — The Chosen One (@HolaCuler) July 17, 2022

Football fans frequently draw comparisons between James and Trent on social media because they both come from the same nation and play in a similar manner. James, however, had a better record than Trent in the previous season of the Premier League, where he scored five goals and helped with nine assists. Trent scored just two goals and provided 12 assists.

Chelsea ultimately recovered from the blunder as Mason Mount scored a goal in the 83rd minute. Mount scored the goal after receiving an assist from Marcos Alonso. The goal helped Chelsea win the match 2-1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Premier League side has been camping for their pre-season tour.

Chelsea signs Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea's second acquisition ahead of the upcoming season, was recently confirmed. Chelsea signed Koulibaly from the Italian side Napoli to replace Andreas Christensen and Antoni Rudiger in the team. Reports claim that Chelsea spent £34 million ($41 million), including add-ons, to sign the seasoned Napoli defender. According to reports, Koulibaly has signed a four-year deal with the former Premier League champions that will keep him with the team through 2026.

After his transfer to Chelsea was confirmed, Koulibaly shared a message for his Napoli supporters on social media. "1 June 2014, an unforgettable date: my arrival in Naples, the beginning of a story of pure love. I was a shy boy, but with a great desire to show the world that I could do it!. (sic) Victories, defeats, joys, disappointments. Too many emotions lived together: impossible to summarize them. But I keep everything: in my mind, in my heart," Koulibaly wrote.

(Image: premierleague.com)