Chelsea Reject Inter's Opening Bid As Romelu Lukaku Tries To Force Stamford Bridge Exit

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly rejected Inter Milan's opening loan bid for star striker Romelu Lukaku, who is keen on leaving Stamford Bridge a year after he joined the club in a blockbuster deal. The Blues paid a whopping £97.5m last summer to secure the services of the Belgian from the Nerazzurri.

Chelsea reject Inter Milan's opening bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have rejected an opening loan bid of €5m on Thursday to sign Romelu Lukaku. It is believed that Inter Milan are waiting for a price tag, with talks expected to continue this week after the Belgian striker told new owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel that he is keen on an exit.

The 29-year-old has had an extremely difficult return to Stamford Bridge as he has just managed to score eight Premier League goals in 26 appearances. Lukaku had also fallen down the pecking order at the Blues, with coach Tuchel favouring the likes of Kai Havertz over him. In a controversial interview with Sky Sports last year, the Belgian striker had explained how his lack of game time is making him unhappy and that he was keen on a return to Inter Milan.

What has Romelu Lukaku said about returning to Inter Milan?

Romelu Lukaku had expressed his unhappiness with the situation at Chelsea by telling Sky Sports, "Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal. I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up."

In the same interview, he had also expressed his desire to move to the Nerazzurri by adding, "I want to really apologise to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I should have spoken to you guys first, especially after everything you did for me, for my family, my mum, and my son. I'll never forget that. I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies."

Considering Lukaku's remarks, it is clear that Boehly and Tuchel have a huge concern on their hands going into this summer window, considering the cost to get the Belgian to Stamford Bridge last year.