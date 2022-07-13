Chelsea Sign 31-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly After Completing Raheem Sterling Move: Report

Quick links:
Image: AP
Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly signed star Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly on a long-term deal. The 31-year-old Senegal international is expected to take the leadership role at the back after both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left the club. It is believed that the Blues have also completed the signing of star Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, with an official announcement set to be issued soon.
According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to Chelsea is completed. The deal is completed at an initial price of €40m with add-ons. It is believed that the Frenchman will receive a €10m net salary per season.
Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022
Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. pic.twitter.com/Flr0XSN7wu
With Raheem Sterling having officially confirmed his exit from Manchester City, it is believed that Chelsea will confirm his signing soon. Several reports have already claimed that all three parties involved have come to an agreement on a deal. The Englishman is believed to sign a five-year contract that has an option of a year for extension in a deal that is worth £47.5m.
Sterling took to his official social media handle to bid farewell to the Citizens after spending seven years at the Etihad Stadium. During his time at the club, the 27-year-old won a total of 11 trophies (four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups amongst others).
July 13, 2022
Sterling confirmed his exit from Manchester City in a Twitter post, where he wrote:
"Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.
To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone associated with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater.
What a ride it's been.
I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, have tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.
I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.
Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."