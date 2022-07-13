Chelsea Sign 31-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly After Completing Raheem Sterling Move: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly signed star Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly on a long-term deal. The 31-year-old Senegal international is expected to take the leadership role at the back after both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left the club. It is believed that the Blues have also completed the signing of star Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, with an official announcement set to be issued soon.

Chelsea sign Kalidou Koulibaly on a long-term deal from Napoli

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to Chelsea is completed. The deal is completed at an initial price of €40m with add-ons. It is believed that the Frenchman will receive a €10m net salary per season.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. pic.twitter.com/Flr0XSN7wu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

Chelsea transfer news: Sterling's deal on verge of completion

With Raheem Sterling having officially confirmed his exit from Manchester City, it is believed that Chelsea will confirm his signing soon. Several reports have already claimed that all three parties involved have come to an agreement on a deal. The Englishman is believed to sign a five-year contract that has an option of a year for extension in a deal that is worth £47.5m.

Sterling took to his official social media handle to bid farewell to the Citizens after spending seven years at the Etihad Stadium. During his time at the club, the 27-year-old won a total of 11 trophies (four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups amongst others).

Sterling confirmed his exit from Manchester City in a Twitter post, where he wrote: