Chelsea Sponsors Three Suspend £40m Blues Deal As UK Sanctions Roman Abramovich

Problems continue to mount for Chelsea Football Club with their current sponsor 'Three' temporarily suspending their deal with the London-based club due to the sanctions being imposed by UK government on Roman Abramovich. The deal is reportedly worth £40m-a-year.

The Boris Johnson-led government imposed sanctions on owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.The sanctions have effectively put a pin on the sale of the club. The British government, however, has given a special licence to the West London club to continue its football-related activities amid the ban on its sale.

As per ESPN, telecommunications company Three is midway through a three-year agreement which is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season but has asked for its logo to be removed from the club's kit, Stamford Bridge and Chelsea's Cobham training base.

The last time that Chelsea players wore the shirt with sponsors was during their recent match against Norwich City last night. Taking to Twitter, the company wrote,

In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice. 1/2 — Three UK (@ThreeUK) March 10, 2022

We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do. 2/2 — Three UK (@ThreeUK) March 10, 2022

Besides Three, other Chelsea sponsors like Hyundai are also weighing upon the ongoing situation. Their agreement with the club is thought to be worth around £10m ($13,1m) per season.

The car manufacturing company in it's statement said, "Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years & the company supports the sport to be a force for good. We are currently assessing the situation with Chelsea FC."

Sanctions imposed by UK government on Roman Abramovich

The British government said that the decision to allow Chelsea to continue its football-related activities was made in order to protect the wider football community, including the Premier League, loyal fans, and other stakeholders. The sale of merchandise and tickets has also been halted, while player transfer and awarding of new contracts have been prohibited for the time being.

However, the government has said that it would issue a special licence that allows the fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches.

Roman Abramovich, during his tenure as the owner of Chelsea, has had an extremely successful stint. Under his leadership, the club has won 21 trophies in 19 years. They have won the Premier League and FA Cup on five occasions, the EFL Cup thrice and the UEFA Champions League twice, among others.