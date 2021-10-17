Chelsea Takes Epic Dig At Brentford Via Social Media Post After Mendy Makes Stunning Saves

Premier League giants Chelsea soared to the top of the table after their 1-0 win over a newly promoted Brentford side. Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game as Blues keeper Edouard Mendy made some stunning saves to deny the Bees the equalizer.

The Senegalese keeper was required to be at his best as Brentford tested Chelsea to their limit as the games progressed. With Mendy keeping 'the Bees out,' Chelsea took an epic dig at Brentford via their latest social media post.

Chelsea take epic dig at Brentford via social media post

Chelsea took to their official Instagram and Twitter handles to put an image of Edouard Mendy keeping the Bees out, giving him the name of the 'Beekeeper.' The Senegalese keeper made some jaw-dropping saves to keep Brentford at bay, helping the Blues scrape through victory. The saves were so amazing that Bees boss Thomas Frank was left in disbelief that his team did not manage to get anything out of the match.

Some of his saves can be seen in the video below.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Edouard Mendy

While speaking after the match, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, stating that the keeper made extraordinary saves when the team needed him the most. "He (Mendy) was very strong throughout the whole match. We managed to keep a lot of pressure away from him during the first 60-65 minutes but they were still there. They were always dangerous on set pieces, they put a lot of free-kicks, corners, free-kicks into your box so it’s a constant threat and he was very strong and very concentrated also in our build-up play, a very good performance," said Tuchel.

Tuchel explained how Mendy essentially helped the team win the match as Brentford repeatedly attacked their goal in the last 20 minutes. "Of course, the last 20 minutes the match turned into a cup game, they took a lot of risks and got a lot of bodies into our box and we could not keep them away from shooting and having the big chances so it was absolutely decisive to escape with the clean sheet," added the Chelsea boss. Interestingly, the Bees registered 17 shots with seven on target, while the Blues could manage five shots with just the one on target.