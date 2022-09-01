Chelsea To Secure Aubameyang's Signing From Barcelona In Cash-plus-player Deal: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of securing a cash plus player deal for 33-year-old striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. The Blues player being offered to the Catalan giants is believed to be Spanish left-back Marcus Alonso. Chelsea and Barcelona have been locked in negotiations over Aubameyang for the past few weeks.

Chelsea edge closer to signing Aubameyang

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Barcelona are confident of completing a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in exchange for Marcos Alonso plus £10 million in cash. The transfer will need to be completed before 11:00 PM BST on Thursday, September 1, the time when the window closes.

Chelsea and Barça in positive, direct contact to finally complete Pierre Aubameyang deal in the next hours. It’s now really close. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay



Final bid will be bit more than £10m plus Marcos Alonso included. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

During Aubameyang's short stint at the Camp Nou, he has scored 11 goals (one assist) in 17 La Liga games. Previously, he spent five seasons with Arsenal from 2017-18 to 2021-22, scoring 68 Premier League goals in this duration. His most successful seasons were in 2018-19 and 2019-20 when he scored 22 goals in each of the two Premier League campaigns. Chelsea will hope that the Gabonese striker will be at his very best at Stamford Bridge, assuming that the deal goes through.

Aubameyang suffers broken jaw due to robbery

It is believed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's injuries following an armed robbery will not be a hindrance in him securing a move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day. As for the robbery, the Gabonese international took to social media and put up a post, where he condemned the 'violent coward' robbers.

The 33-year-old wrote, "Some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time. The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever. Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to us.”

As for the robbery, Aubameyang was hit in the face and forced to open a safe where they kept jewellery, authorities said (according to AP). The attackers reportedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars. There were no more details on his jaw injury, and Barcelona did not immediately say how long the player would be sidelined.

(Inputs from AP)