Chelsea To Submit Official Bid For Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Amid all the speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United, the latest transfer news is that Premier League giants Chelsea are preparing to submit an official bid for him. The Portuguese international has reportedly made his intention of wanting to leave Old Trafford clear due to the lack of ambition he sees in the club. The only major signing that the Red Devils are on the verge of completing is that of Danish international Christian Eriksen.

Chelsea to submit official bid for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are preparing to submit a £14 million bid for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. It is believed that the London outfit is keen on extending its interest in the 37-year-old after the club's co-owner Todd Boehly and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had a discussion for the former Real Madrid star.

The rumours surrounding Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford do not seem to cease amid reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient missed two consecutive days of training after citing 'family reasons.' Meanwhile, The Athletic have also reported that Ronaldo has asked the club to permit him to leave if they were to receive a suitable offer in the transfer window.

They add that the highest goal-scorer is not short of suitors as other than Chelsea, the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli are also interested in signing him. It is pertinent to note that Manchester United have reportedly made its stance clear that Ronaldo is not for sale. With the footballer still having a year remaining on his contract, it remains to be seen if he would indeed stay at Old Trafford this coming season.

With Ronaldo still continuing to play football at the highest level, having finished as Manchester United's top scorer last season, he is likely to want to play at a club that is set to play in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UCL next season after finishing sixth in the Premier League with 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.