Chelsea, Tottenham Ready To Bid £48 MILLION For Landing Juve Ace Paulo Dybala This Summer

As Juventus witness a financial crisis, several stars from the club have been on the watchlist of many top European clubs. Paulo Dybala is the latest on the list as Juventus look to raise funds for their own recruitment plans. As per reports, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to bid £48m to land the star forward.

Juventus transfer news reports linking a move for Paula Dybala to an English club this summer have begun doing the rounds quite frequently as both Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to bid for the Juve star forward. The Paulo Dybala value stands at GBP 48 million. The other English clubs linked with the Argentine forward are Manchester United and Liverpool. Dybala's contract is set to expire in 2022 and injury issues are hindering his chances of signing a new deal in the coming weeks.

With Juve managing director Fabio Paratici having admitted that the club are concerned with Dybala's fitness, it seems certain that a Paulo Dybala transfer could be on the cards. Paratici said, "Paulo still has a few problems - it's like he's on a swing. Some days he's better and others he's worse. He seemed okay (last week), then he felt some pain again."

Dybala has been sidelined due to a knee injury since January and has been restricted to just 11 appearances in Serie A this season, out of which only eight of which have come as starts. In these appearances, Dybala has scored twice and made two assists. Despite Dybala having been injury-prone, Chelsea and Tottenham are keen to sign the Juve star striker as they look to bolster their attack. Both Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho will hope that Dybala can set his injury woes aside and replicate his performances of last season that helped him become the most valuable player in Serie A.

Juventus transfer news: Club may lose more stars due to financial crisis

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala may not be the only star transferred out as Juventus need to salvage some funds when the transfer market opens according to reports by calciomercato.com. The club has reportedly posted losses of £97.5 million this season and as a result, Juve fans may need to brace themselves with losing some of their biggest names. The other biggest star reported from a move away from Turin is Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's contract at Juve expires in 2022 and has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane even confirmed that a move could be on.