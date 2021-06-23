Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan Want Giroud, Hakim Ziyech And Bakayoko

Serie A giants AC Milan are said to raid Champions League winners Chelsea with Stefano Pioli's side rumoured to begin talks with the Blues for as many as three players in the ongoing summer transfer window. Chelsea transfer news has revealed that the London outfit is keen on off-loading a few stars that have been deemed surplus to requirements as the Italian outfit approaches the Premier League side for their players.

According to football transfer news latest, AC Milan transfer news sees them edge closer to sign French star Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. The Serie A club is also said to have enquired over the availability of Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoué Bakayoko from the Blues in the ongoing summer transfer window.

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign Olivier Giroud as main target -

personal terms already agreed until June 2023. 🔴 #CFC



AC Milan asked also for Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoué Bakayoko as opportunities - but nothing advanced yet. Chelsea won’t make any discount. 🔵 @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2021

Olivier Giroud Milan transfer: French star on verge of joining AC Milan?

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has been reported to edge closer towards joining the Serie A outfit ahead of the next season. The 34-year-old target man is eager for regular game time and could leave the London outfit after being a part of their Champions League win last season. He will be the second player to make the switch from Chelsea to Milan with the Rossoneri already signing Fikayo Tomori in June. The English centre-back was on loan with the Seria A outfit and has impressed in Milan's defence with the club making his move permanent by paying a reported fee of 30 million euros to acquire Tomori's services.

With both clubs being on friendly terms following Tomori's transfer, AC Milan are said to have asked Chelsea about Tiemoué Bakayoko. Another Frenchman in Chelsea's ranks, the central-midfielder has fallen off the wagon, spending the last few seasons on loans, with his latest stint coming with Napoli. He has also played on loan at AC Milan in the past with the Rossoneri looking to lure him back once again. Chelsea are said to be keen on getting rid of Bakayoko but will not look to sell him at a discounted price as they aim to boost their transfer budget and splurge money on their own transfers to mount a battle against the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

The Rossoneri are also said to be interested in signing a wide player as a replacement for Calhanoglu who joined arch-rivals Inter Milan last week. Ziyech has struggled since joining Chelsea in a £36.6m deal last year and has not been able to find a regular role under Thomas Tuchel.

Image Source: Giroud/ Twitter; Bakayoko, Ziyech/Instagram