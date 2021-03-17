Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Could Sacrifice Timo Werner For Erling Haaland

A Timo Werner transfer last summer was seen as a major coup by Chelsea, who went on a spending spree bankrolled by their owner Roman Abramovich. Nine months down the line, it is fair to say that the German international has failed to live up to his billing, having scored a mere 10 goals across 38 games this season. The Blues hence will continue their search for a centre forward this summer, with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland topping Thomas Tuchel and Abramovich's wish list.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues could use Timo Werner to seal Erling Haaland transfer

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are one of the favourites to sign Erling Haaland and could be willing to part with Timo Werner to get the Norway international on board. The 20-year-old has been a force of nature since joining Borussia Dortmund in January last year, establishing as one of the best No. 9s in world football. Haaland would likely set clubs back upwards of £120million to sign this summer with a host of clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all keen on signing the striker.

The former Molde striker has a £66million release clause that comes into effect in 2022 but the Bundesliga giants could be open to selling him this summer. The report states that Chelsea could try a part-exchange deal to knock some millions off the fee, with Timo Werner going the other way. The German international has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer, scoring just once in the Premier League since November. The Blues have cordial relations with Dortmund following their purchase of Christian Pulisic, something that could give them an edge over Manchester United, who stalled their negotiations for Jadon Sancho last summer.

Haaland's addition could catapult the Blues into the Premier League title race, with new boss Thomas Tuchel showing encouraging signs since taking the managerial hot seat following Frank Lampard's departure. However, both Manchester clubs pose stiff competition, and Haaland, who knows competition for his signing is rife, has reportedly demanded wages in the region of £350,000-a-week. The Black and Yellow are keen on keeping the 20-year-old for another season, but their failure to make it to the Champions League next season could force their hand in selling the Norway superstar.

Chelsea meanwhile are all set to host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 clash on Wednesday night (Thursday) in the Champions League. The Blues have a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg, but the away goal could prove of grave importance as they look to seal progression into the final eight. The LaLiga leaders were stunned by Thomas Tuchel's side last time out, but Diego Simeone's side will look to exact revenge and seal a quarterfinal berth. The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on SonyLIV in India, while the game will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Sports network.

(Image Courtesy: Timo Werner, Erling Haaland Instagram)