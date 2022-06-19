Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Eye Out-of-favour Man City Star Raheem Sterling In £60m Deal

In latest transfer news involving Chelsea, the Premier League giants are reportedly keen on signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, with the English winger's contract set to expire at the Etihad Stadium next summer. The 27-year-old seems to have fallen down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's side, who recently signed Erling Haaland in a blockbuster deal, having already signed Jack Grealish last summer.

Chelsea transfer news: Will Man City's Sterling join the Blues?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are keen on signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, in a move that is expected to cost £60m. It is believed that a move for the Englishman would help the Blues make a statement, with fears floating about the decrease in signings at Stamford Bridge due to the change in ownership. The Todd Boehly-led consortium took over Chelsea from Roman Abramovich recently after the latter was forced into the sale of the club due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Raheem Sterling's stats at Manchester City

With 131 goals to his name in 339 appearances for Manchester City, Raheem Sterling is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents in England's top-flight. His goal tally of 109 in England's top-flight history places him just outside the top ten in the City's all-time goalscorers list that is led by Sergio Aguero (178).

Despite such a huge impact at the club, Sterling has not been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola. The English winger just started five games out of the 12 UEFA Champions League games for City last season and was an unused substitute on nine occasions in the Premier League last season alone. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling has won four Premier League titles, four consecutive EFL League Cups and an FA Cup.

Lukaku could be heading back to Inter

While Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack by signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, reports suggest that Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge. The Belgian has fallen down the pecking order and has revealed his desire to go back to Inter Milan, with whom he won the Scudetto in the 2020/21 season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants are confident of securing a move for Lukaku in a loan deal.