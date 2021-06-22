Chelsea Transfer News: Erling Haaland Backup Identified In Spanish Forward

Chelsea transfer news has linked the Champions League winners with a move for Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno as a potential ‘plan B’ option to Erling Haaland. The Blues have been in the transfer market for a striker with Erling Haaland transfer news revealing the London outfit's interest in the Norwegian striker. However, Chelsea are said to be finding some difficulty in moving ahead with the transfer for the Borussia Dortmund attacker due to the heavy transfer fee and other reasons as they continue to eye Gerard Moreno as Plan B.

Gerard Moreno transfer: Moreno Chelsea rumours heat up

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been looking for a striker in the ongoing transfer window with two Chelsea forwards expected to bid their goodbyes to the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer. The futures of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham remain uncertain with the duo linked with a move away from the Blues ahead of the next season. Both the attackers have not been the German tactician's preferred choices as the reigning Champions League winners continue to find a number 9.

The Blues signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer but the German has failed to find his form and get going in his first season in England. The 25-year-old failed to score goals and live up to the expectations with Thomas Tuchel starting to play him on the left with Kai Havertz acting as a False 9 in a desperate attempt to find some goals.

With a striker set to be a priority target for Chelsea, the Blues have been linked with a move to Erling Haaland this summer. However, Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of the Norway international with the Blues continuing to pursue a deal for Haaland. With Erling Haaland transfer being a complicated issue for the Blues, Chelsea transfer news sees them being linked for a move for Gerard Moreno.

Reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes reveal that the Villarreal forward is being eyed as an alternative to Haaland for Chelsea. The 29-year-old attacker has been one of the most consistent stars in LaLiga across the last two seasons with Moreno recently hitting his career-best haul by scoring 30 goals across all competitions for Villarreal and also helping the Spanish side win the Europa League last season. Currently, on national duty with the Spain national football team, Moreno is said to be open towards the possibility of leaving Villarreal and making the switch to Stamford Bridge with the club’s hierarchy also open to allowing the transfer for a sizable fee.

