Chelsea Transfer News: Erling Haaland Likely To Become Tuchel's Marquee Signing

Erling Haaland has been one of the brightest shining stars in world football this season. The 20-year-old striker has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund across the 2020-21 campaign and has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants in the summer. There are a lot of clubs looking to acquire the Norway international's services with Chelsea transfer news linking the Blues with a move for the Dortmund forward

Erling Haaland remains the Chelsea’s main goal this summer.

The interest in Haaland has been strong and it is even stronger now with the economic resources arrived with the triumph of the Champions League. #Transfers — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) June 7, 2021

Blues on the lookout for a striker?

Chelsea have struggled to score goals in the last season with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel forced to switch up his players at the number 9 role in an attempt to end their goal drought. Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig did not have the best of starts to life in London since the £50million move last summer. The Germany striker has failed to perform at his best ending up with just 12 goals this season.

It has led to head coach Thomas Tuchel opting to play Kai Havertz as a false 9 in an attempt to search for goals for the Blues. The German tactician successfully led Chelsea to a Champions League win and is rumoured to prepare them for a Premier League title next season. With Tammy Abraham seeming to be on his way out and Olivier Giroud also linked with a move to AC Milan, Chelsea are on the lookout for a striker in the summer.

Erling Haaland Chelsea transfer: CL winners consider Dortmund star "a top priority"

Thoams Tuchel wants to bolster the Chelsea squad with a striker being the club's top priority in the upcoming summer transfer window. The London outfit was looking at the likes of Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland to add some firepower to the team's attack. However, following Lukaku's decision to stay at Inter and Harry Kane's unpredictable future, Chelsea consider Haaland as their number one target and is looking to acquire the 20-year-old Dortmund forward's services ahead of next season.

The Norwegian striker has been one of the most prolific goal scorers across competitions in the 20-21 season with the 20-year-old attacker netting over 41 goals in 41 games last season. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is rumoured to have his eyes set on the Dortmund attacker and is expected make an attempt and lure the Norwegian forward to Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland transfer news: are Chelsea leading the race for the Norway star?

The 20-year-old Norwegian is seen as the “missing” player to make the challenge for the Premier League next season with the Erling Haaland value expected to see the Dortmund chiefs demand well in excess of £150million.

According to The Telegraph, the London outfit is ‘intensely working’ on Erling Haaland Chelsea transfer and is expected to get done with the deal soon. The German outfit is looking to keep hold of Haaland but could be forced to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window with the Erling Halaand value set to drop down to around £65m once the release clause becomes active at the end of 2021-22 season.