Chelsea Transfer News: Gerard Pique Fuels Rumours After Being Spotted Carrying Blues Bag

Barcelona star centre-back Gerard Pique has fueled speculations of a potential transfer to Chelsea after he was spotted holding the club's bag at Wimbledon. While the 35-year-old has been in the news for various reasons recently, reports also claim that Barcelona coach Xavi had told him that he is no longer required at the club. Ever since these reports emerged, rumours of a potential transfer elsewhere have intensified.

Chelsea transfer news: Is Gerard Pique moving to Stamford Bridge?

With Chelsea having lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, they will most likely be looking for a replacement, and Barcelona's star centre-back Gerard Pique could be the perfect option. With him being spotted with a big from the Chelsea megastore, rumours have emerged that a move to Stamford Bridge could take place.

However, according to the Spanish publication Marca, Pique's children are fans of the English club and he had visited the store to buy home shirts for them. Hence, while speculations of Pique's next move will continue, it is unlikely that he will move to Stamford Bridge.

When it comes to the latest Chelsea transfer news, they have been heavily linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde recently. According to Todofichajes, the Premier League heavyweights and the La Liga outfit have reportedly accepted a fee of £50.3 million-plus add-ons for the Frenchman.

Xavi tells Pique his services are no longer needed at Barcelona

According to a report by Diario Sport, Barcelona manager Xavi does not question Gerard Pique's abilities but is concerned with the Spanish centre-half's physical concerns and 'unprofessional conduct off the pitch.' The report claims that the 35-year-old is not completely focused on his footballing duties due to his off-pitch controversies and several other business interests.

However, in another conversation with Sport, the Barcelona centre-half is believed to have issued a challenge to club president Joan Laporta that he would start even if they were to bring the best defender in the world. "Go ahead. Bring in the best centre back in the world. He will be a substitute. I’ll start," said Pique in a conversation as quoted by Sport.

Amid these reports and with all the ongoing speculations, it will be interesting to see if Pique indeed leaves Barcelona, and if he does, then which club would be his next destination.