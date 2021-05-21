Chelsea Transfer News: Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho In; Tammy Abraham Out?

Chelsea are expected to make some massive signings in the upcoming summer transfer window as the Blues look to battle against the likes of Manchester City and other top teams for Premier League glory next season. The London outfit spent over 200m last year and have reportedly opened up their rich wallets once again. Blues owner Roman Abramovich is expected to provide head coach Thomas Tuchel with his wishlist of transfers as Chelsea transfer news has linked the west London side with a host of players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jadon Sancho transfer update: Are the Blues in a race for the Englishman?

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc had earlier revealed that the German Club has a "gentlemen's agreement" with Jadon Sancho and will allow the English wonderkid to leave them following a formidable bid by any team for the attacker.

The 21-year attacker was very close to joining Manchester United last summer but the transfer fell off at the last moment with both clubs failing to agree upon the transfer fees. However, the Red Devils are back in the market aiming to sign up the Englishman and are expected to be the frontrunners to acquire Sancho's services. However, they have not made any official moves yet and Chelsea will aim to swoop in and lure him towards Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have launched an £80m bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but face a battle with Manchester United for the 21-year-old’s signature. (The Sun) pic.twitter.com/lIQebNCR2e — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) May 20, 2021

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly an admirer of the England international and is rumoured to have talked with the club over the possibility of signing him. Sancho, who has previously admitted to being a Chelsea fan in his younger days has been heavily linked with a move to his home country and is reportedly excited with the idea of featuring for the London outfit.

With Borussia Dortmund to reportedly put an £80m price tag on Sancho, Chelsea and Man United are rumoured to be interested in signing him up. He will be hoping to complete the move soon and wrap up his transfer ahead of the upcoming European Championship.

Tammy Abraham transfer news: Chelsea to rope in Lewandowski as Abraham's replacement?

According to the latest football transfer rumours, the London outfit is on the lookout for a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that Tammy Abraham does not fit in his plans with the England star set to leave the London outfit this summer. The 23-year-old striker already has quite a few Premier League teams taking interest and hoping to land him with the likes of Leicester City and West Ham reportedly interested, alongside others.

Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham. He’s one of the targets for #LCFC if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer - Tammy is out of the squad today. 🔵 #CFC #Leicester — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

Apart from Tammy Abraham, Chelsea are also set to bid goodbye to Olivier Giroud with the Frenchman set run out of his contract at the end of the ongoing campaign. The west London outfit has found it difficult to score goals with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz failing to excel as forwards. With the London club looking for a striker in the market, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to lure in Robert Lewandowski for the upcoming season.

Sky Germany | Real Madrid are one of the clubs interested in Robert Lewandowski whose favourite destinations at this point are Spain and England. Chelsea are leading the way. #cfc pic.twitter.com/UBUungdwPA — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 20, 2021

The Bayern Munich striker has been rumoured to consider making a switch and end his stint with Germany as Chelsea look to sign up the 32-year-old striker. Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign the Polish star after dropping away from battling it out for Harry Kane and rope in a No. 9 following the departures of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Premier League top 4 race: Blues hope to secure Champions League football

However, Chelsea will be aiming to keep their summer transfer window plans aside and rather focus on their two remaining matches of the season for now. Currently slotted third on the PL table, the Blues are involved in a fierce Premier League top 4 race battle. Chelsea hold a narrow 1-point lead over Leicester City and Liverpool as they head into their Sunday night match against Aston Villa with the hope of claiming three points and securing Champions League football for the next season. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa clash could also help head coach Thomas Tuchel to fine-tune his tactics and provide valuable game along with adequate rest to his players before the all-important clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final.