Chelsea Transfer News: Raphael Varane Likely To Join London Club Ahead Of Man United, PSG

Chelsea transfer news have linked Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane with a move to London this summer according to reports from Spanish media publications Mundo Deportivo. With the France international's current contract with Los Blancos set to expire in 2022, the defender seems to be a hot prospect in the upcoming transfer window with Man United transfer news also linking the centre-back with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid transfer news: Varane to leave Spanish giants this summer?

Raphael Varane is all set to enter the final year of his contract with Real Madrid in July and is yet to put pen on paper which will extend his stay in the Spanish capital. However, he is still to commit and looks to be seeking a new challenge as there have been no rumours of a contract extension. The defender has been reported to prefer a Premier League move at the current stage of his career.

Since joining the reigning LaLiga champions in 2011, Varane has over 350 appearances for Real Madrid and has established himself as a vital cog for the team, winning 18 trophies with the club so far. With no progress in contract talks, the Frenchman is most likely to be sold by Real Madrid in the summer with the Blues of London reportedly favourites to sign the centre-back.

Los Blancos are expected to put a €70 million price tag on the French international with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel rumoured to make an express request to the Chelsea board for the defender. Thomas Tuchel has completely changed the defensive problems of the club since joining the London outfit after the sacking of Frank Lampard. Under the German tactician, The Blues of London have managed to keep 29 clean sheets and have been one of the best defensively solid teams in Europe this season.

However, the future of Chelsea's defenders remains uncertain with the contracts of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger set to expire in 2022 with Thiago Silva’s deal also set to end in the upcoming 2 months. Chelsea apparently have a major decision to make on their defence. With Chelsea set to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, the UCL clash can be seen as a transfer audition for the defender before making a move to London.

Speaking with the media ahead of the clash, Varane was all praise for Chelsea with the defender calling the London outfit "a very complete team". However, the defender still remains committed to his current club and expressed his desire to help Real Madrid edge past their English counterparts on Tuesday. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live telecast India is scheduled for 12:30 AM (Wednesday, April 28 ) according to IST with the first leg of the final-four all set to be played at Stadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 27.