Last Updated:

Chelsea Transfer News: Ronaldo's Agent Holds Talks With Blues Co-owner Over Potential Move

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had a meeting with Chelsea Football Club's new co-owner Todd Boehly.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Chelsea transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: AP


Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had a meeting with Chelsea Football Club's new co-owner Todd Boehly. It is believed that among all the things that were discussed, one of the topics was a potential move for the Portuguese captain to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent meets with Boehly

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week. Their report adds that Boehly had a meeting with the 'super agent' over a potential move for the Portuguese captain. The Blues' new co-owner is proactively working behind the scenes when it comes to potential transfers, having taken on the role as the interim sporting director.

With Ronaldo having an emotional connection with Manchester United, it is unlikely that he would move to a rival club. However, the speculations are rife after the Portuguese international has reportedly raised concerns about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford.

READ | Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Man United? Star unhappy with transfer activity: Report

It is believed that the 37-year-old is keen on the club signing new players after they had a disappointing campaign last season. Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing in sixth place with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo leaves fans in hysterics with bizarre dance moves in TikTok debut: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo re-asserts he is happy at Manchester United

While speaking in an interview with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo asserted his desire to stay at the club, stating that he is delighted to be back again. The Portuguese captain said,

READ | Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan amid Chelsea's Raheem Sterling talks

"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when we lost games, they always support us, they always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it's the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side. For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. As I said before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe."

READ | Chelsea transfer news: Gerard Pique fuels rumours after being spotted carrying Blues bag
Tags: Chelsea transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo, Todd Boehly
First Published:
COMMENT