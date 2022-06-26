Chelsea Transfer News: Ronaldo's Agent Holds Talks With Blues Co-owner Over Potential Move

Quick links:
Image: AP
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had a meeting with Chelsea Football Club's new co-owner Todd Boehly. It is believed that among all the things that were discussed, one of the topics was a potential move for the Portuguese captain to Stamford Bridge.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week. Their report adds that Boehly had a meeting with the 'super agent' over a potential move for the Portuguese captain. The Blues' new co-owner is proactively working behind the scenes when it comes to potential transfers, having taken on the role as the interim sporting director.
With Ronaldo having an emotional connection with Manchester United, it is unlikely that he would move to a rival club. However, the speculations are rife after the Portuguese international has reportedly raised concerns about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford.
It is believed that the 37-year-old is keen on the club signing new players after they had a disappointing campaign last season. Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing in sixth place with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City.
While speaking in an interview with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo asserted his desire to stay at the club, stating that he is delighted to be back again. The Portuguese captain said,
"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when we lost games, they always support us, they always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it's the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side. For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. As I said before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe."