Chelsea Transfer News: Ronaldo's Agent Holds Talks With Blues Co-owner Over Potential Move

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had a meeting with Chelsea Football Club's new co-owner Todd Boehly. It is believed that among all the things that were discussed, one of the topics was a potential move for the Portuguese captain to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent meets with Boehly

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week. Their report adds that Boehly had a meeting with the 'super agent' over a potential move for the Portuguese captain. The Blues' new co-owner is proactively working behind the scenes when it comes to potential transfers, having taken on the role as the interim sporting director.

With Ronaldo having an emotional connection with Manchester United, it is unlikely that he would move to a rival club. However, the speculations are rife after the Portuguese international has reportedly raised concerns about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford.

It is believed that the 37-year-old is keen on the club signing new players after they had a disappointing campaign last season. Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing in sixth place with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-asserts he is happy at Manchester United

While speaking in an interview with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo asserted his desire to stay at the club, stating that he is delighted to be back again. The Portuguese captain said,