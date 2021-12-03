Chelsea Transfer News: Tuchel Eyes Sensational Swap Involving Werner And Lewandowski

Chelsea's Timo Werner could be heading out of Stamford Bridge as reports have emerged of the Blues plotting a swap deal to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Timo Werner could now be heading back to Germany in a swap deal involving Ballon d'Or runner-up Robert Lewandowski. Timo Werner has failed to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's playing XI and will be desperate to play regular first-team football.

Chelsea Transfer news: Timo Werner out, Robert Lewandowski in

According to reports, Chelsea could try a sensational swap deal with Bayern Munich to offload Timo Werner. The player whose name has popped up in this swap deal is Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Football.London, while quoting Ian McGarry on Transfer Window podcast, have reported that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has offered the striker to the European champions.

Ian McGarry stated in the Transfer Window podcast, "It is certainly the case that he (Pini Zahavi) has offered Lewandowski to Chelsea and Granovskaia. A move that could include Werner going to Bayern. The prospect for Tuchel/Werner is appealing and is being discussed."

Timo Werner is under contract with Chelsea until the 2024-25 season, while Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until next season. The German champions would want to transfer Robert Lewandowski before he enters the final year of his deal rather than lose him for nothing.

Will Timo Werner head to Barcelona?

Before the rumours about Timo Werner's swap deal involving Robert Lewandowski emerged, the German was linked to Spanish giants Barcelona, with club legend Xavi at the helm.

As per ESPN, not only Timo Werner but Barcelona are also eyeing Hakim Ziyech on loan in January until the end of the season, with an option to buy included in a deal. Ziyech has started just two Premier League games this season, although he has made 11 appearances in all competitions.

Werner, meanwhile, has been limited to nine appearances in all competitions, with only six of them coming as starts. Ziyech was signed from Ajax for €40 million last year, while Timo Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig at the same time in a deal worth €53 million.