Chelsea Transfer Rumours: Sergio Aguero Targeted As Man City Star Eyes PL Stay

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Man City forward Sergio Aguero whose contract with the Cityzens is set to expire in the summer. Reports suggest that Aguero is hopeful of staying put in the Premier League even if he leaves Man City, who are reportedly eyeing a move for Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland. LaLiga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the race to sign Aguero.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Striker to stay put in PL after Man City contract expires?

Sergio Aguero's future at the Etihad Stadium remains in doubt as the PL leaders haven't opened talks of a potential extension despite the 32-year-old's current deal expiring in June. While Aguero continues to be linked with a move to either PSG or Barcelona, it is believed that Man City's all-time top scorer is pondering over a decision to stay put in the PL even if it means leaving Pep Guardiola's side. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Chelsea, who have been long-term admirers of Aguero since his days at Atletico Madrid before he joined Man City, are now 'monitoring developments' along with PSG.

Chelsea transfer rumours: Blues keen on finding replacement for struggling Werner

Earlier this week, reports from Football Insider claimed that Chelsea are eager to sign Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland. The decision to potentially sign the Norwegian forward has stemmed from the fact that Timo Werner has struggled to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from RB Leipzig in the summer. However, with Man City also keen on signing Haaland, Chelsea are keeping tabs on a potential free transfer for Aguero.

Sergio Aguero injury woes leading up to Man City exit?

Aguero has made just five starts for City in all competitions this season due to injuries and illness. He's had a knee injury this season that has deeply hampered his confidence amid COVID-19 issues. However, even when Aguero has remained fit, Guardiola has strangely opted to keep the four-time PL champion on the bench. Reports suggest that could be on the move in the summer after showing disappointment at his lack of opportunities in the City side.

Sergio Aguero stats and honours at Man City

He has managed just three goals in all competitions this season. However, Aguero has helped Man City to four top division titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup. He is also Man City's all-time top scorer with 257 goals to his name.

Man City next match vs Everton in FA Cup

After having booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Man City will now turn their focus towards Everton. The Cityzens will face the Toffees at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 20. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST)

Image Credits - Chelsea, Man City Instagram