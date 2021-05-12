Chelsea Vs Arsenal Head To Head: Rivalry Between The Two London Clubs And History

Seeking to avenge their defeat against the Gunners earlier in the Premier League season, Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 12. The Premier League clash between the two London giants is scheduled to commence at 8:15 PM BST (Thursday, May 13 at 12:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Arsenal head to head record and our prediction ahead of the London derby.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League matchday 36 preview

A lot has changed since the turn of the year for Chelsea following Frank Lampard's departure. The Blues, under Thomas Tuchel, all but secured a top-four finish following a 2-1 victory over Manchester City last time out. They are in two cup finals, with adjectives not enough to describe their rise. They are currently third on the Premier League table and will be hoping to continue their stunning run of form this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept their fleeting European hopes alive by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at the weekend. Mikel Arteta's men were dumped out of the Europa League by Villarreal last week and are currently in ninth place on the Premier League table. Inconsistency has been a massive issue for the Gunners this season and a derby win for the visitors on Wednesday would be a rare bright spot in an otherwise dire season.

Chelsea vs Arsenal history and London rivalry: Arsenal vs Chelsea head to head record

The Arsenal-Chelsea rivalry, also known as the North West London derby, is a rivalry between the two London-based English giants. Arsenal (formed in 1886) play their home games at the Emirates Stadium in North London, while Chelsea (formed in 1905) play their home games at Stamford Bridge in West London. Arsenal have won a total of 13 English league tiles while Chelsea have won the English top division six times. However, Chelsea are the only club from London to have won the Champions League title.

The head-to-head record between these two teams makes for interesting reading. In 167 league meetings, Arsenal have come out victorious 64 times while Chelsea have won 53 games against their London rivals. A total of 50 games have ended in draws.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

Given that Chelsea are in a sublime run of form and have just beaten Man City, they are the favourites to win this contest. The Gunners came out victorious in the last meeting between these two sides when Mikel Arteta got the better of the now-departed Frank Lampard in a 3-1 victory at the Emirates. Our prediction for the game on Wednesday is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Premier League live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

