Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Chelsea will host Atlético Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as both teams eye a spot in the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 18 at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid team news, live stream details and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

Heading into the second leg, Chelsea have a 1-0 advantage over Atletico Madrid thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud in the first leg. The Blues have been in fantastic form under Thomas Tuchel as the German boss remains unbeaten in his last 12 games (8W 4D) in charge. Moreover, Chelsea came away from consecutive games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Leeds United without conceding a goal. With such a resolute defensive unit, Tuchel's side will be full of confidence heading into the second leg.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have witnessed a massive dip in form in recent games as Diego Simeone's men have only won two of their previous seven games (3D 2L) in all competitions. As a result, Atletico have seen their lead in LaLiga drop to four points with Barcelona breathing down their neck. Considering the form of the two teams, our Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid prediction is Chelsea 1-0 Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid team news

Considering the squad depth of Chelsea, one can expect Thomas Tuchel to make a number of changes from the weekend's game against Leeds United. With Tammy Abraham a major doubt because of an ankle injury, Olivier Giroud is expected to start. Tuchel will also be without Jorginho and Mason Mount as both are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone will have a fully fit squad at his disposal with no injury or suspension concerns.

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech; Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Raul Jimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez

Where to watch Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid live stream in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 & 3 SD/HD. The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.