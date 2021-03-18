Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid: Thomas Tuchel Breaks All-time Club Record After Blues' Win

Nearly two months into his tenure as Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose a game. On Wednesday, the German set a record for the longest-ever unbeaten start by a Chelsea coach as he reached 13 straight matches without defeat. Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their 2nd leg of the Champions League last 16, winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time since 2013-14.

Champions League highlights: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea entered their 2nd leg game against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge, holding a 1-0 advantage thanks to Olivier Giroud's stunning goal in the reverse fixture in Romania last month. However, it didn't take long for Chelsea to find their rhythm and the hosts effectively put the tie out of Atleti's reach in the 34th minute when Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring by finishing off a flowing move.

The visitors had their chances before and after the break but failed to find a way past Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal. Atleti centre-back Stefan Savic was then dismissed for an elbow on Antonio Rudiger in the 81st minute. Substitute Emerson Palmieri then added the icing on the cake for Chelsea with a well-taken finish deep into injury-time to make it 2-0 and put Tuchel's side into the last eight of the competition.

13 - @ChelseaFC are unbeaten in their 13 games under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions, the longest ever unbeaten start by a manager for the Blues in the club's history. Methods. #CHEATM pic.twitter.com/uq5EO4GAdB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2021

Thomas Tuchel sets club record start as Chelsea boss

It was the first time in seven years that Chelsea made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, under a manager who took his former club (PSG) all the way to the final last season. With his arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, Tuchel has seemingly turned the fortunes for Chelsea, who were struggling under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have now won nine and drawn four in all competitions under Tuchel. They've also managed to climb to fourth in the Premier League standings and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. With their most recent win over Atleti on Wednesday, Tuchel extended his unbeaten start to 13 games, a club record for any Chelsea manager. The run has eclipsed previous Chelsea record-holder Luiz Felipe Scolari, who went 12 games unbeaten in 2008 to start his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fixtures: Next three games for Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea now have only one fixture — a quarter-final FA Cup game against Sheffield United — remaining in March. The west London side then host West Brom in the first week of April before making the trip to Selhurst Park to face London rivals Crystal Palace. Tuchel will be aiming to extend his unbeaten run as Chelsea will be eyeing a top-four finish, along with some silverware under their new boss.

Image Credits - AP