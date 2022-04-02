Chelsea Vs Brentford Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

After two weeks of an eventful international break, the Premier League is back this weekend with an in-form Chelsea side taking on an inconsistent Brentford side in their match on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on April 2.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Chelsea vs Brentford live streaming details.

Chelsea vs Brentford live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

'Pure joy to watch him.' 👌



Tuchel on an approaching milestone for N'Golo Kante, Mendy's international heroics, #CheBre and much more! ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 2.

Chelsea vs Brentford live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 2.

Chilly with the decisive goal in today's reverse fixture! 😎 pic.twitter.com/bOVO2YBeZB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2022

PL table update: Chelsea in third while Brentford in 15th

After 28 games, Chelsea is currently in third place in the Premier League table with 59 points, five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more.

On the other hand, Brentford is currently in 15th place with just 30 points after 30 matches, eight points clear of 18th place Watford, who have a game in hand.