Chelsea Vs Brighton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming Premier League clash on Tuesday. The English domestic league match is set to be played on April 20 at Stamford Bridge with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Wednesday, April 21) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Chelsea vs Brighton live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

Chelsea vs Brighton Team News

Chelsea do not have any latest injury concerns or health scares as the Blues are set to miss the services of only one first-team player for the game. Mateo Kovacic remains unavailable for the Brighton clash as he is still recovering from a thigh injury while Andreas Christensen has made a full recovery and joined the first team training group. The Danish defender could be in contention to start but will not be rushed into the starting 11. Similarly, Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva, who suffered a knock in Chelsea's last outing, could be rested on Tuesday, paving the way for Kurt Zouma.

Brighton & Hove Albion on the other hand will miss the services of Solly March and former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey as the duo remains unavailable due to her long-term injuries. Brighton will also be unable to call upon the likes of Percy Tau and Florin Andone as they struggle what their injuries and will be recovering from the sidelines for the Chelsea clash. Apart from them, Graham Potter has a fully fit squad to choose from with most players in contention for a starting 11 spot for their trip to London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live in India?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select Network. The Chelsea vs Brighton live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction

Chelsea took on Brighton in their first match of the ongoing 20-21 season where the Blues registered a comprehensive 3-1 at the Amex Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's men currently find themselves slotted fifth on the Premier League table and will be looking to take advantage of the West ham loss and Liverpool draw to stake their claim for a top-four finish this season. The London outfit starts the match as favourites and is expected to pull off a double over Brighton by registering yet another comfortable win on Tuesday.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-0 Brighton