Chelsea Vs Burnley Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Burnley in the Gameweek 22 of the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea, after their brilliant start, are on a slide off late and would look to arrest it when they play at Stamford Bridge. For Burnley, a win would do well to move them further away from the threat of relegation, something they have moved closer to in the recent weeks.

Chelsea vs Burnley Preview

Frank Lampard's debut Premier League season as manager at Chelsea has gone as planned with the club in the Top 4, five points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United. Chelsea's recent form has been dismal, with impressive victories over London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal overshadowed by defeats against Bournemouth and Southampton while a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion further putting their form under question. A win against Burnley would be a massive boost considering their recent record against the bottom half sides is far from great.

Burnley have lost their last three games in the Premier League after back to back wins against Newcastle and Bournemouth. Burnley are four points off the relegation zone, and considering Chelsea’s recent form against the bottom-half sides, Burnley have an added incentive to move further away from the bottom three. Burnley lost the last Premier League meeting between these two sides at Turf Moor in October, where Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick to help Frank Lampard's Chelsea win 4-2.

Chelsea vs Burnley Team News

Chelsea are without the services of Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek among first-team players, while Charly Musonda and Marco Van Ginkel are also out for a significant period of time. Frank Lampard also ruled out centre-back Christensen for a month while Christian Pulisic's participation is also doubtful. Burnley would be without striker Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the clash. Jay Rodriguez, Phillip Bardsley are out with an illness. Ben Gibson is back in training, but the Chelsea clash would come too soon for the centre-back.

Chelsea vs Burnley Predicted Lineups

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta; N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Tammy Abraham. Burnley: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil; Jeff Hendrick, Chris Wood.

Chelsea vs Burnley telecast

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

Stamford Bridge, London When: Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Saturday, January 11, 2020. Kick-Off: 8:30 PM IST

8:30 PM IST Telecast: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV.

