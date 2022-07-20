Premier League giants Chelsea are all set to take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Thursday in their second pre-season fixture ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea defeated Club America 2-1 in their first practice match to start their pre-season preparations on a positive note. Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored the goals for Chelsea while defender Reece James hit an own goal. Ahead of Chelsea's second game on the US tour, here is a look at how to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte live streaming from around the world.

Where is the Chelsea vs Charlotte pre-season friendly match being played?

The Chelsea vs Charlotte match is slated to take place at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte match in India?

The pre-season friendly between Chelsea vs Charlotte will broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Charlotte FC match will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV. Live updates and scores of the match, fans can track the social media handles of Chelsea and Charlotte FC. Match begins at 5.00 AM IST on Thursday, July 21.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte match in the UK?

ChelseaFC.com and 5th Stand App will also carry the live streaming of the match between Chelsea vs Charlotte in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to begin at 00:30 BST on Thursday, July 21.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte match in the US?

Football enthusiasts in the United States of America can watch the pre-season friendly between PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale on ESPN+, ChelseaFC.com and 5th Stand App. In the US, the match will begin at 19:30 PM ET on Wednesday, July 20. In South America, match will begin at 9:30 PM and can be watched on ESPN+.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Charlotte match in Australia?

Chelsea vs Charlotte pre-season friendly match can be watched on ChelseaFC.com and 5th Stand App. The match starts at 09:30 AEST on Thursday, July 21.

Chelsea full squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale

Forwards: Tino Anjorin, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling