Chelsea Vs Everton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US And UK?

In a blockbuster Premier League clash, third-place Chelsea are set to host 14th place Everton at Stamford Bridge in London. The match is scheduled to take place at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, December 17. Chelsea have had a tough few fixtures over their last five games having won three but lost one and drawn one so they will be looking to win again here so that they can keep up with the top two in the league. As for Everton, they have been in poor form the entire season and having won just one game from their last five and losing the other four, Rafa Benitez will be hoping to turn things around sooner rather than later.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Chelsea vs Everton English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Everton live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Chelsea vs Everton live stream in India

The Chelsea vs Everton live stream can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, December 17, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 2:45 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, December 16, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Everton match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Thursday, December 16, at Stamford Bridge in London.

