Chelsea Vs Leeds United Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live In India, UK & US?

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream details.

Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream

Reigning European champions Chelsea will take on a struggling Leeds United side in the Premier League this weekend with the hope of maintaining their competitiveness at the top, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City showing no signs of slowing down.

Due to last weekend's defeat to West Ham, the Blues have dropped to third place in the standings with 33 points, two points behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Whites are currently in 15th place with 16 points, just six points clear of the relegation places.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream details.

Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 11.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, December 11.

Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 11.

Chelsea vs Leeds United team news

Chelsea injuries: Mateo Kovacic (COVID), N'golo Kante and Ben Chilwell (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)

Leeds United: Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle)

