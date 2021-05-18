Chelsea Vs Leicester City Head To Head, Prediction, Team News And Premier League Preview

In a repeat of the FA Cup Final fixture, Chelsea will take on Leicester City in what will be their penultimate fixture of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge and will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Wednesday, May 19. Here's a look at where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City streaming, team news, the Chelsea vs Leicester City head to head record and our prediction for the same.

Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction and preview

Chelsea have hit a slump recently as they prepare to host Leicester City in their final home game of the Premier League season. The Blues come into the clash after back to back defeats against Arsenal and Leicester, with the latter being the FA Cup Final. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool and will need to win both their remaining games to ensure Champions League qualification. Chelsea will have a second bite at UCL places when they meet Man City in the Champions League final, but both Tuchel and the Blues hierarchy will aim for a top-four spot for a safe passage.

No time to dwell. We'll be ready for Leicester tomorrow.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/eGL77Tto3Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2021

Leicester City meanwhile have done well to avoid a repeat of last season and come into the clash after their first FA Cup win. The Foxes defeated a depleted Man United side in the league previously, and need only a solitary win from their remaining two games to clinch a top-four berth. Brendan Rodgers side will hope to do so at Stamford Bridge and avoid any chances of going into the final day of the season needing three points. The Foxes are favourites and are likely to register a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction: Chelsea vs Leicester City head to head

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games (two wins, four draws) against Chelsea. The Foxes haven't lost a game at Stamford Bridge since October 2016, when Antonio Conte was in charge of the Blues. Leicester will be aiming to register their first league double over Chelsea since 2000/01 having registered a comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Chelsea vs Leicester City team news

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are doubts of Chelsea after the duo failed to make the FA Cup final squad. Tuchel is likely to rotate his side with Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic all pushing for a berth in the starting XI. As for Leicester City, Jonny Evans remains ruled out, along with the likes of James Justin and Harvey Barnes. James Maddison is likely to start after two successive games off the bench, while Tomithy Catagne is likely to slot in as a centre back to cover for Evans' absence.

Chelsea vs Leicester City team news: Predicted XIs

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas; Perez, Maddison; Vardy

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City streaming?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select. The Chelsea vs Leicester City stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 12:45 AM IST on Wednesday, May 19.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea, Leicester City Twitter)