Chelsea Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Matchday 2 of the Premier League schedule sees Chelsea welcome Liverpool in a blockbuster clash. The Premier League live stream of this game will commence on September 20 at 9:00 pm IST. Here are the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream details, Chelsea vs Liverpool team news and our Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bundesliga live preview

Despite not being at their best in their first league game of the season, both Chelsea and Liverpool managed to get the three points. Chelsea won their away match against Brighton 3-1, while Liverpool emerged victorious against a vibrant Leeds United side 4-3 at home. Chelsea will be looking to prove themselves against the defending champions as they seek to improve on their fourth-place finish last season after a summer which has seen them spend heavily in the transfer market.

Liverpool on the other hand will be looking to win their second league game in a row, as they seek to defend their Premier League crown. Liverpool's defensive solidity was called into question last week. However, Jurgen Klopp will hope that the roller-coaster win vs Leeds was a one-off defensive display. Klopp will also have to plan for the pacy, lethal German Timo Werner, whom the Reds had targeted earlier this summer.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: Injury update

We'll be without four players due to injury on Sunday... 🤕#CHELIV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2020

Chelsea: Frank Lampard has confirmed that new signings Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva will miss the Chelsea vs Liverpool clash. Winger Christian Pulisic, who had a great outing against Liverpool last time out will miss the game too, as will youngster Billy Gilmour who is out with a long-term injury.

Liverpool: New signing Thiago may feature after having signed for the club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains the only long-term absentee for the club.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: probable playing 11

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount; Werner

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream details

The Premier League live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD. For fans looking to watch the Premier League live stream for the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The live updates for the Chelsea vs Liverpool match will also be available on Chelsea and Liverpool’s social media handles.

Chelsea vs Liverpool h2h record

Chelsea are slightly ahead when it comes to the Chelsea vs Liverpool h2h record, with 26 wins from 65 games. Liverpool have won 22 Chelsea vs Liverpool h2h encounters, with 17 matches ending in a draw according to FC Tables.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

According to our Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, the match will end in a Liverpool victory.

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Chelsea Instagram