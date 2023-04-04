Chelsea Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK And US

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE streaming: The stakes will be high when Chelsea FC will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues parted ways with Graham Potter following a string of underwhelming performances in the last several matches and caretaker manager Bruno Saltor has been given the charge. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Both the teams arrive on the back of defeats in the top flight. The Blues survived a shocking defeat at the hands of Aston Villa while Manchester City crushed Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1 in the Premier League. The onus will be on the home side who will be eyeing a fresh start under Saltor from this game. Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table while Chelsea are struggling at 11th place

Where is the Chelsea vs Liverpool match being held?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place at Stamford Bridge.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool match begin?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match in India?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool can be watched live on the Star Sports network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match in India?

The live stream of the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Liverpool will be available on Disney-Hotstar. The match will start at 2:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the UK?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in the UK. The live stream of this match will be available on the Sky Go app. The match will start at 8:00 PM in the UK on Tuesday.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the USA?