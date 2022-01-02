Chelsea Vs Liverpool: Thomas Tuchel Drops £96.4 Million Signing Romelu Lukaku From Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly left out their star footballer Romelu Lukaku from the squad travelling Liverpool for the Premier League 2021-22 game on Monday. Lukaku currently finds himself entangled in the middle of a controversy that was sparked by his interview with Sky Italia that aired earlier this week. Lukaku spoke about being unhappy with his position in Chelsea, while Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment with Lukaku and said in the most recent press conference that he plans on holding talks with the striker. Meanwhile, as per a report by The Athletic, Lukaku has been left out of the squad that will lock horns with Liverpool on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a record £96.4 million transfer fee from Serie A side Inter Milan. However, he returned to training with Chelsea last week after recovering from his ankle injury alongside battling COVID-19. He scored against Aston Villa and Brighton in the Premier League after returning to the squad, but he ended up frustrating the club with his interview with Sky Italia, which was recorded several weeks ago but aired last Thursday.

What has been said so far?

During his interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku pledged to give his best for Chelsea but confessed his wish to join Inter Milan again. As per AP, during the interview, Lukaku said, “ Tuchel has chosen to play with another system,” and also added he that he is not happy with the situation at Chelsea. At the same time, revealing his plans on joining Inter Milan, Lukaku said, “I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. It’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so”.

Responding to Lukaku’s interview, during a recent press conference, Tuchel refuted claims suggesting that Lukaku is unhappy. As per a report by AP, the Chelsea boss said, “I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite. I would say he is absolutely fine. If there is something to discuss, it’s behind closed doors, for sure. Maybe we can take the time to try to understand what’s going on. Because it does not reflect his daily work, it does not reflect his daily attitude.”

(Image: AP)