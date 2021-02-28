Chelsea Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

In one of the standout fixtures in the Premier League this calendar year, Chelsea will square off against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, February 28. The blockbuster clash between the two English heavyweights is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST (10:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Man United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

ALSO READ: Haaland Transfer: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Approves Move For Dortmund Striker

Chelsea vs Man United game preview

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United. The Blues have won six and drawn two of their eight matches since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm. Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the league last weekend, with Mason Mount's penalty cancelling out a first-half effort from on-loan Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino. However, the west London side took a massive step towards progression into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 'away' win over Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition during the week.

ALSO READ: An Emotional Roller Coaster: Flamengo Fans Celebrate Brazilian League Title

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in second place on the Premier League table, 10 points behind league leaders Man City. The Red Devils have not been at their best domestically in recent weeks, winning just two of their last six matches in the Premier League, including draws in three of their last five games. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men booked a last 16 tie against AC Milan in the Europa League after beating Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 32.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba And Jadon Sancho Star In EPIC Pepsi Max Advert, Fans Roar: WATCH

Chelsea vs Man United team news, suspensions and injuries

The hosts will be without veteran centre-back Thiago Silva for the weekend game. The Brazilian remains sidelined due to a muscular problem. Olivier Giroud, who got the winner against Atletico, might have earned himself a start at the top with his wondergoal.

For the visitors, Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba are ruled out. However, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are likely to be available for the game. Bruno Fernandes captained Man United on Thursday before being substituted at the interval, however, the Portuguese star is expected to start in midfield.

Chelsea vs Man United H2H record

These two teams have come up against each other 188 times with Man United holding the advantage in the H2H. United have won 81 games against Chelsea while the Blues have emerged victorious 55 times. There have been 52 draws between the two teams in the past.

Chelsea, Man Utd... We go way back! 🔵🔴#CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2021

Chelsea vs Man United prediction

Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks. However, given that Chelsea have the home advantage, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

ALSO READ: Alisson To Miss Father's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Travel Restrictions In Another Setback

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man United live in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/ HD. The Chelsea vs Man United live stream will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Chelsea, Man United Instagram