Chelsea Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL LIVE In India, UK And US?

Chelsea will be hosting Manchester City in the Premier League 2021/22 fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 'The Blues' who currently occupy the top spot in the EPL standings would not only be eyeing their fifth win of this season but also continue with their unbeaten run. Man City on the other hand who are placed at the fifth spot would be aiming for their fourth win.

Ahead of the high-octane Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League clash, let's take a look at the live streaming and other details.

The Indian fans can catch all the action from the Chelsea vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports 2 & Star Sports 2 HD as well as Star Sports Select, Select HD whereas it will be streamed live on the Hotstar app as well as on hotstar.com for all premium users. The kick-off time is 1700hrs IST.

There are other platforms to view this match online as well and they include Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

The passionate football fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch this contest live on BT Sport One, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, and BTSport.com.

The viewers residing in the United States of America can follow the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game on nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, NBCSN respectively.

Both teams will be meeting each other for the first time after the UEFA Champions League finals in May this year where the London-based club had got the better of 'Citizens' 1-0 in a low-scoring affair. German midfielder Kai Havertz scored the lone goal of the match in the 42nd minute.

After matchday 5, Chelsea currently leads the Premier League standings with 13 points (4W, 1D). The Blues are currently tied on points with second-placed Liverpool (4W, 1D) and Manchester United (4W, 1D). Brighton are the major surprise as Graham Potter's side are currently in fourth place with 12 points (4W, 1L).

'The Seagulls' are surprisingly ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City, who have scored ten points (3W, 1D, 1L). Meanwhile, the two North London clubs continue to struggle. Tottenham are currently in seventh place with nine points (3W, 2L) while Arsenal are currently in 13th place with six points (2W, 3L).