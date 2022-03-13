Chelsea Vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US & UK?

Chelsea will welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 7:30 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 29. Chelsea, the home side are currently placed 3rd in the table and will look to keep all off-field distractions away and focus on getting a win. They come into his fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Norwich City. Their opponents Newcastle United find themselves 14th in the points table and come into this tie behind a 2-1 win over Southampton. Chelsea will go into this game as favourites having won each of their last eight Premier League home games against Newcastle United. Here is how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle Live Streaming, team news, and possible starting line-ups.

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

In terms of team news, for Chelsea, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are ruled out while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso are doubtful. As for Newcastle United, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are ruled out while Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are all doubtful for the clash.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Possible starting line-ups

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Newcastle Predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Fraser

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE streaming in India, UK, and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Chelsea vs Newcastle match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, Peacock TV will broadcast the game on TV and online via Peacock com Premium while those in the UK can follow the live action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and on the Sky Go app.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Image: AP