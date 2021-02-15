Chelsea Vs Newcastle Live: Where To Watch Chelsea Vs Newcastle Online, Team News, Preview

5th placed Chelsea will take on Newcastle United who are ranked 17th in the Premier League standings on Matchday 24 of the ongoing English Premier League on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on February 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM ( Tuesday, February 16) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Chelsea vs Newcastle live, team news, playing 111 alongside other details of this Premier League encounter.

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

Thiago Silva is a sure-shot absentee for Chelsea with the veteran Brazilian defender sidelined nursing his injury. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be sweating over the fitness concerns of Kai Havertz who will most likely be unavailable for this match. Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner are back with the first team and will get a spot in the starting 11 against Newcastle.

Steve Bruce will miss 3 first-team players with Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo being unavailable for the clash with the trio ruled out following their respective injuries. The Newcastle United manager will also be sweating over the fitness of Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez. The duo has been back to first-team training but should likely ease in easily into the team and could be given more time to attain match fitness.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Predicted Playing 11

Chelsea - Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Newcastle United - Karl Darlow; Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live in India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chelsea vs Newcastle live will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles for real-time updates.

Chelsea vs Newcastle h2h

Both the teams last faced each other in November 2020 at St James Park where Chelsea registered a comfortable victory. Federico Fernandez's own goal in the first 10 minutes helped Chelsea get the lead in the first half of the game. Tammy Abraham went on to score off Timo Werner's ball in the second half during the 65th minute of the game as the Blues of London ended the match with a comfortable 2-0 win last year.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

With a chance to break into the top four up for grabs, Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking to enter the top four and claim the fourth spot by dethroning Liverpool who suffered a 1-3 loss to Leicester in their previous Premier League outing last week. The Blues of London will be aiming to replicate a similar scoreline from their previous meeting while Steve Bruce will aim to stop the London outfit from pulling off a double against the Magpies.